Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SpaceX Crew Dragon and Astronaut Return: When to Watch

NYTimes.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley left the space station on Saturday night, preparing for a Gulf of Mexico splashdown on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: SpaceX's Crew Dragon Astronauts Expected To Begin Return Trip To Earth Today

SpaceX's Crew Dragon Astronauts Expected To Begin Return Trip To Earth Today 00:42

 Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken have been aboard the ISS since May 31, when they blasted off from Cape Canaveral in SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft. Behnken and Hurley are expected to go back inside the Crew Dragon Saturday afternoon to begin their 19-hour journey back to Earth. However, Mission Control...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SpaceX Crew Dragon Departs ISS Carrying NASA Astronauts Toward Florida & Home [Video]

SpaceX Crew Dragon Departs ISS Carrying NASA Astronauts Toward Florida & Home

NASA astronauts depart space station aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft headed back to Earth

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:22Published
Returning From Space Just as Hard as Launching, Says Former NASA Astronaut [Video]

Returning From Space Just as Hard as Launching, Says Former NASA Astronaut

Former NASA astronaut Garret Reisman talks about the difficulty of returning to Earth from space as NASA and the crew of the SpaceX Dragon prepare to return.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:51Published
Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20 [Video]

Amazon & Facebook Post Record Profits; Google To Show Pixel 4a Monday | Digital Trends Live 7.31.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Pregame Founder Ciara Pressler joins for Work / Life - helping find passion in your work; Breaking down the top tech news stories of the week in Tech Briefs - big tech..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Related news from verified sources

Thomas Pesquet - Alpha Mission

Thomas Pesquet - Alpha Mission Video: 00:03:12 ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet has been assigned to the second operational flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, launching to the...
ESA

Elon Musk's biggest worry about SpaceX's first astronaut mission is the spaceship's return to Earth, which is scheduled for Sunday

Elon Musk's biggest worry about SpaceX's first astronaut mission is the spaceship's return to Earth, which is scheduled for Sunday ·  SpaceX's Crew Dragon spaceship is scheduled to return to Earth on Sunday, August 2, the final step of the private company's first crewed mission. · Elon...
Business Insider Also reported by •The Next Web

Astronauts Behnken, Hurley prepare for return from space station despite Hurricane Isaias

 Editor's note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership with WFTV. Subscribers will see stories like this on our website (and in our daily...
bizjournals


Tweets about this