Coronavirus News: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Sunday, 2 August 2020 ()
Thousands in Berlin protest Germany’s coronavirus measures. The virus is picking up speed in the Midwest. A summer camp in Georgia apologizes for hosting a retreat after hundreds who attended were infected.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
News video: Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey

Covid update: Russia mass vaccination from Oct plan; Delhi 2nd sero survey 03:09

 From the Russian government planning to roll out a mass vaccination drive from October 2020 after getting vaccine clearance by August, to India's case fatality rate dropping to 2.15%, the lowest since the lockdown began - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. India's total case...

