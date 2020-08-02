Coronavirus News: Live Updates

Protesters Call For Better Conditions After COVID-19 Outbreak At Women's Prison In Fort Worth



Protesters were out at a women's prison in Fort Worth Saturday, calling for better conditions after an outbreak of COVID-19 that has sickened hundreds. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:00 Published 4 hours ago

Sidewalk Vendors at Lake Merritt Sound Off on Oakland's Ban



Oakland's ongoing problem of weekend crowds at Lake Merritt was somewhat improved on Saturday but sidewalk vendors who rely on foot traffic were split over whether the rules and restrictions are.. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 04:20 Published 5 hours ago