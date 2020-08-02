Threat to Florida eases as Isaias slated to remain tropical storm Sunday, 2 August 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Miami (AFP) Aug 2, 2020



Isaias roared closer to the Florida coast Sunday, threatening to bring strong winds, flash flooding and storm surges but no longer expected to regain hurricane strength. Tropical storm Isaias, downgraded from a category 1 hurricane, was packing sustained winds of 65 miles (105 kilometers) per hour on Sunday afternoon, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. "Some fluctuations in streng


