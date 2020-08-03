Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asian markets mostly lower as virus forces new lockdowns

Energy Daily Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Asian markets mostly lower as virus forces new lockdownsHong Kong (AFP) Aug 3, 2020

Asian markets mostly fell Monday with sentiment depressed by a spike in coronavirus infections that has forced fresh lockdowns and sparked worries about the impact on the world economy. A lack of substantial progress by US lawmakers on a new stimulus package is also frustrating traders, while China-US tensions continued as the White House considers measures against Chinese tech firms, citing
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results [Video]

Equity indices dither after weak opening, TCS flat after Q1 results

Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
Standard Media Index Plans International Growth For Ad Price Measurement As Tatta Joins [Video]

Standard Media Index Plans International Growth For Ad Price Measurement As Tatta Joins

A company which crunches the data on 85% of US ad spending in order to help agencies and others better price their business says it wants to roll the same features out to 12 other countries this year...

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 08:51Published

Tweets about this

sofiachoi

Yzabella Park ˢᵏʳʳᵗ ˢᵏʳʳᵗ RT @inquirerdotnet: Asian markets mostly fell Monday with sentiment depressed by a spike in coronavirus infections that has forced fresh lo… 21 minutes ago

inquirerdotnet

Inquirer Asian markets mostly fell Monday with sentiment depressed by a spike in coronavirus infections that has forced fres… https://t.co/crPREOilRx 22 minutes ago

ZAQSNews

ZAQS World News Asian Markets Mostly Lower As Virus Forces New Lockdowns https://t.co/cF78X9J0Vd 25 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Asian markets mostly lower as virus forces new lockdowns https://t.co/Wfp1JF55t5 https://t.co/obnTMcE9nd 38 minutes ago

FinanzLinksAsia

FinanzLinksASIA ▶ Asian Markets Mostly Lower: Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Monday despite the positive cues from Wall St… https://t.co/udRpU5DnSH 49 minutes ago

RTTNews

RTTNews Top Stories Asian Markets Mostly Lower https://t.co/wmNpYiMSRb #stocks #trading #rttnews https://t.co/jMvwjZtFKb 55 minutes ago

peacenjunity

Junijuin Enero Asian markets mostly lower: The JPN225 tumbled more than 2.5% this morning, joined by the China50 index, which was… https://t.co/FbervHvyaX 3 days ago

ToroTraderX

ToroTraderX.com Asian markets mostly lower: The #JPN225 tumbled more than 2.5% this morning, joined by the #China50 index, which wa… https://t.co/g55BDB2187 3 days ago