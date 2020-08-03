Offshore wind power now so cheap it could pay money back to consumers Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The latest round of offshore wind farms to be built in the UK could reduce household energy bills by producing electricity very cheaply. Renewable energy projects, including onshore and offshore wind and solar farms, have so far been subsidised by government support schemes. This has led to some to complain that clean energy is pushing up bills. However, the most recently approved

