Analyzing pros and cons of two composite manufacturing methods Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Airplane wings and wind turbine blades are typically created using bulk polymerization in composite manufacturing facilities. They are heated and cured in enormous autoclaves and heated molds as big as the finished part. Frontal polymerization is a new out-of-autoclave method that doesn't require a large facility investment. Researchers have conducted a study pitting one process against the other to discover the pros and cons of each. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this