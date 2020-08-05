Study sheds light on the evolution of the earliest dinosaurs
Wednesday, 5 August 2020 () Boston MA (SPX) Aug 03, 2020
The classic dinosaur family tree has two subdivisions of early dinosaurs at its base: the Ornithischians, or bird-hipped dinosaurs, which include the later Triceratops and Stegosaurus; and the Saurischians, or lizard-hipped dinosaurs, such as Brontosaurus and Tyrannosaurus. In 2017, however, this classical view of dinosaur evolution was thrown into question with evidence that perhaps the l