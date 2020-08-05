Markets rise as investors eye US stimulus talks, gold hits record

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Traders Chase Gold As US-China Relationship Stumbles



As US-China tensions spiral upwards, so goes the price of gold. According to Markets Insider, the precious metal closed at its highest level ever for the second consecutive day on Monday. Gold closed.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 2 weeks ago S&P could reclaim record high this year: strategist



Chaikin Analytics' Dan Russo says the S&P 500 could rise another 3% this year get back to record levels. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama fiscal and monetary stimulus will drive equities higher. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 04:16 Published 2 weeks ago Gold Reaches Highest Level Since 2011



Gold futures swung higher on Thursday and neared a record close as investors continued to hedge against a worse-than-expected recession. Contracts for the precious metal leaped as high as $1,897.70 per.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Markets mixed ahead of Fed decision as US lawmakers haggle Hong Kong (AFP) July 29, 2020 Markets fluctuated Wednesday as investors kept a nervous eye on Washington this week, hoping the Federal Reserve will pledge to...

Energy Daily 1 week ago





Tweets about this