Markets rise as investors eye US stimulus talks, gold hits record

Energy Daily Wednesday, 5 August 2020 ()
Markets rise as investors eye US stimulus talks, gold hits recordHong Kong (AFP) Aug 5, 2020

Asian markets tracked another record on Wall Street Wednesday as traders monitored talks on a key US stimulus package, though they remain on edge as Washington and Beijing plan a review of their much-vaunted trade deal. Still, long-running uncertainty about the global economic outlook caused by the coronavirus pandemic and a weak dollar helped push gold to new records after breaking the $2,0
0
 On Tuesday, spot gold briefly touched a record high of $2,000 an ounce. Traders consider gold a "safe-haven asset." There is hope another US stimulus bill is in the works. A bill could put further liquidity into markets and weigh on rates, supporting the commodity. Business Insider reports that Gold...

