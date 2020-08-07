OSIRIS-REx is one rehearsal away from touching Asteroid Bennu Friday, 7 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Tucson AZ (SPX) Aug 07, 2020



NASA's first asteroid sampling spacecraft is making final preparations to grab a sample from asteroid Bennu's surface. Next week, the OSIRIS-REx mission will conduct a second rehearsal of its touchdown sequence, practicing the sample collection activities one last time before touching down on Bennu this fall. On Aug. 11, the mission will perform its "Matchpoint" rehearsal - the second prac Tucson AZ (SPX) Aug 07, 2020NASA's first asteroid sampling spacecraft is making final preparations to grab a sample from asteroid Bennu's surface. Next week, the OSIRIS-REx mission will conduct a second rehearsal of its touchdown sequence, practicing the sample collection activities one last time before touching down on Bennu this fall. On Aug. 11, the mission will perform its "Matchpoint" rehearsal - the second prac 👓 View full article

