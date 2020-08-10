SES selects ULA to launch two C-Band satellites to accelerate C-Band clearing Monday, 10 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, has selected U.S.-based United Launch Alliance (ULA) to launch two C-band satellites. This launch is part of the company's accelerated C-band clearing plan to meet the Federal Communications Commission's objectives to roll out 5G services in the United States. ULA's Atlas V rocket will launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida in 2022 and carry

