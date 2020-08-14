Global  
 

Asia markets mostly up after US rally, stimulus woe tempers hope

Energy Daily Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Asia markets mostly up after US rally, stimulus woe tempers hopeHong Kong (AFP) Aug 13, 2020

Asian markets mostly rose Thursday following a rally on Wall Street but investors continued to fret over US lawmakers' failure to find common ground on a new rescue package for their beleaguered economy. All three main indexes in New York saw more sharp gains fuelled by optimism over the US economic recovery following a forecast-busting jump in inflation that indicated the key consumer secto
