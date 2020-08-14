Asia markets mostly up after US rally, stimulus woe tempers hope Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) Aug 13, 2020



Asian markets mostly rose Thursday following a rally on Wall Street but investors continued to fret over US lawmakers' failure to find common ground on a new rescue package for their beleaguered economy. All three main indexes in New York saw more sharp gains fuelled by optimism over the US economic recovery following a forecast-busting jump in inflation that indicated the key consumer secto

