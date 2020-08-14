Russian region orders mass vaccination against bubonic plague Friday, 14 August 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The head of a remote Russian region on Thursday said that herders and other residents of two districts on the border with Mongolia should be vaccinated against bubonic plague. The order was issued after Mongolia's health ministry said Wednesday that bubonic plague killed a man in the country's west. It was the latest in a handful of cases to emerge there and in neighbouring China this year.

