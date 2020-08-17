Immunotherapy extends survival in mouse model of hard-to-treat breast cancer Monday, 17 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Immunotherapies for cancer -- treatments that prime the immune system to attack tumors -- are valuable weapons in the anti-cancer arsenal. But some cancers are more difficult to target with this strategy than others. Today, scientists report a new immunotherapy that dramatically extends the survival of mice that have triple negative breast tumors, a difficult-to-treat form of cancer.


