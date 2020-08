Smoke from California Wildfires Can Be Seen from Space



California has been experiencing a blistering heat wave, and fires are ablaze across the state, which are so extreme smoke can be seen from space. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:56 Published 4 hours ago

Grizzly Creek Fire could impact Glenwood Canyon, Colorado River long after it's contained, experts say



Colorado officials have called the Grizzly Creek Fire in Glenwood Canyon a national priority — not only does the wildfire continue grow in dry conditions and across steep terrain, it has kept.. Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 03:06 Published 6 days ago