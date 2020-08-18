Global  
 

Small asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA

Space Daily Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
Small asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASAWashington (AFP) Aug 19, 2020

An asteroid the size of an SUV passed 1,830 miles (2,950 kilometers) above Earth, the closest asteroid ever observed passing by our planet, NASA said Tuesday. If it had been on a collision course with Earth, the asteroid - named 2020 QG - would likely not have caused any damage, instead disintegrating in the atmosphere, creating a fireball in the sky, or a meteor, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab
