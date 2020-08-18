Small asteroid becomes closest ever seen passing Earth: NASA Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

An asteroid the size of an SUV passed 1,830 miles (2,950 kilometers) above Earth, the closest asteroid ever observed passing by our planet, NASA said Tuesday. If it had been on a collision course with Earth, the asteroid - named 2020 QG - would likely not have caused any damage, instead disintegrating in the atmosphere, creating a fireball in the sky, or a meteor, NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab


