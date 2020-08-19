Global  
 

Exploding stars may have caused mass extinction on Earth, study shows

Terra Daily Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ()
Exploding stars may have caused mass extinction on Earth, study showsChampaign IL (SPX) Aug 19, 2020

Imagine reading by the light of an exploded star, brighter than a full moon - it might be fun to think about, but this scene is the prelude to a disaster when the radiation devastates life as we know it. Killer cosmic rays from nearby supernovae could be the culprit behind at least one mass extinction event, researchers said, and finding certain radioactive isotopes in Earth's rock record could
News video: Killer Rays from Exploding Stars May Have Caused Mass Extinction on Earth

Killer Rays from Exploding Stars May Have Caused Mass Extinction on Earth 01:23

 Researchers say supernovae deliver "a one-two punch," the blast covers Earth with harmful UV, x-rays, and gamma rays and then debris slams into the solar system.

Mystery Astronomical Object May Be a 'Black Neutron Star' [Video]

Mystery Astronomical Object May Be a 'Black Neutron Star'

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Astronomers have long wondered what lies within the so-called mass gap between black holes and neutron stars. The largest known neutron star is 2.5 times the size of our Sun,..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:06Published
Trippy Video of Earth’s Rotation From a New Perspective [Video]

Trippy Video of Earth’s Rotation From a New Perspective

Astrophotographer Bartosz Wojczyński captured this stunning video in Namibia that shows Earth’s landscape rotating as stars stay still.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:55Published

