Credit card problems for Hong Kong's Carrie Lam as sanctions bite Wednesday, 19 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) Aug 18, 2020



Hong Kong's leader says using her credit cards had been "hampered" by the United States slapping sanctions on her in response to a sweeping new security law in the financial hub. Chief Executive Carrie Lam was personally targeted, along with 10 other senior city officials, in the toughest US action on Hong Kong since Beijing imposed the new law on the territory in late June. The move by Hong Kong (AFP) Aug 18, 2020Hong Kong's leader says using her credit cards had been "hampered" by the United States slapping sanctions on her in response to a sweeping new security law in the financial hub. Chief Executive Carrie Lam was personally targeted, along with 10 other senior city officials, in the toughest US action on Hong Kong since Beijing imposed the new law on the territory in late June. The move by 👓 View full article

