Climate change impact on green energy production

Science Daily Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
As the climate of the planet is changing, many researchers are looking to more renewable energy sources. Researchers investigate whether the power generated by solar and wind farms would differ between current and future climates. The researchers focused on sites in Australia where variable renewable generators are located or are likely to be located in the future based on the Australian Energy Market Operator's system plan.
