Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Egypt, Sudan voice optimism over Nile dam talks with Ethiopia

Energy Daily Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Egypt, Sudan voice optimism over Nile dam talks with EthiopiaKhartoum (AFP) Aug 15, 2020

The prime ministers of Sudan and Egypt on Saturday said they were optimistic that talks with Ethiopia on its controversial mega-dam construction on the Nile would bear fruit. Talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan were suspended last week after Addis Ababa insisted on linking them to renegotiating a deal on sharing the waters of the Blue Nile. Egypt and Sudan view the Grand Ethiopian Re
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: ERIE COUNTY HEALTH COMMISSIONER TALKS ABOUT WEST NILE VIRUS

ERIE COUNTY HEALTH COMMISSIONER TALKS ABOUT WEST NILE VIRUS 03:23

 ERIE COUNTY HEALTH COMMISSIONER TALKS ABOUT WEST NILE VIRUS

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Explainer: Why Ethiopia's Huge Dam Scares Its Neighbors [Video]

Explainer: Why Ethiopia's Huge Dam Scares Its Neighbors

ADDIS ABABA, ETHIOPIA — Ethiopia is building the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, or GERD. According to Al Jazeera, Africa's biggest dam is intended to create 12,000 jobs and turn Ethiopia into a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:42Published
Water shortage fears: Sudan’s fishermen concerned over dam [Video]

Water shortage fears: Sudan’s fishermen concerned over dam

The lake is also facing another threat of climate change.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published
Ethiopia dam dispute: Concerns in Sudan's Blue Nile state [Video]

Ethiopia dam dispute: Concerns in Sudan's Blue Nile state

Al Jazeera reports on concerns about the impact of Ethiopia's giant dam on Blue Nile state in Sudan.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Sudan, Egypt, Ethiopia agree to resume Nile dam talks
newKerala.com

Talks on Ethiopia's mega-dam pushed to Tuesday

Talks on Ethiopia's mega-dam pushed to Tuesday Addis Ababa (AFP) Aug 16, 2020 Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia agreed Sunday to present draft proposals over the management of Addis Ababa's massive and...
Terra Daily


Tweets about this