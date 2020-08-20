Egypt, Sudan voice optimism over Nile dam talks with Ethiopia Thursday, 20 August 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Khartoum (AFP) Aug 15, 2020



The prime ministers of Sudan and Egypt on Saturday said they were optimistic that talks with Ethiopia on its controversial mega-dam construction on the Nile would bear fruit. Talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan were suspended last week after Addis Ababa insisted on linking them to renegotiating a deal on sharing the waters of the Blue Nile. Egypt and Sudan view the Grand Ethiopian Re Khartoum (AFP) Aug 15, 2020The prime ministers of Sudan and Egypt on Saturday said they were optimistic that talks with Ethiopia on its controversial mega-dam construction on the Nile would bear fruit. Talks between Ethiopia, Egypt and Sudan were suspended last week after Addis Ababa insisted on linking them to renegotiating a deal on sharing the waters of the Blue Nile. Egypt and Sudan view the Grand Ethiopian Re 👓 View full article

