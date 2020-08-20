Global  
 

Sustained planetwide storms may have filled lakes, rivers on ancient mars

Space Daily Thursday, 20 August 2020 ()
Sustained planetwide storms may have filled lakes, rivers on ancient marsAustin TX (SPX) Aug 20, 2020

A new study from The University of Texas at Austin is helping scientists piece together the ancient climate of Mars by revealing how much rainfall and snowmelt filled its lake beds and river valleys 3.5 billion to 4 billion years ago. The study, published in Geology, represents the first time that researchers have quantified the precipitation that must have been present across the planet,
News video: Planetwide Storms Raining Up to 520 Feet May Have Filled Lakes, River on Ancient Mars

Planetwide Storms Raining Up to 520 Feet May Have Filled Lakes, River on Ancient Mars 01:12

 Researchers found precipitation on ancient Mars needed to be between 13 and 520 feet in just one event to fill these massive lakes.

