You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Greenland's Ice Sheet Has Melted Beyond Repair



Greenland's ice sheet has melted to a point of no return. Efforts to slow global warming will not stop it from disintegrating. That's according to a new study by researchers at Ohio State University,.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38 Published 6 days ago Sea Ice Creates Stunning Patterns as it Escapes the Arctic Ocean



The NASA images, captured by the Aqua and Landsat 8 satellites, show the Arctic sea ice melting as it drifts south along the coast of East Greenland. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:22 Published on July 21, 2020

Tweets about this