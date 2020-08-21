Cliff collapse reveals 313-million-year-old fossil footprints in Grand Canyon National Park Friday, 21 August 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Paleontological research has confirmed a series of recently discovered fossils tracks are the oldest recorded tracks of their kind to date within Grand Canyon National Park. In 2016, a geology professor was hiking with his students when he made a surprising discovery. Lying next to the trail, in plain view of the many hikers, was a boulder containing conspicuous fossil footprints. 👓 View full article

