USPS supporters rally in Green Bay for emergency funding, congressional action



"Save the Post Office" rally gathered approximately 50 people outside the 118 N Monroe Street post office on Friday evening. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:35 Published 10 hours ago

"Save the Post Office" rally in downtown Green Bay after Postmaster General's first day of Senate testimony



On the Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's first day of testifying before the Senate, USPS supports gathered at the post office at 118 N Monroe Street in downtown Green Bay to rally for emergency funding. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 02:43 Published 11 hours ago