Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oppo A53 launched in India for Rs 12,990: Camera, specs, everything you need to know

Indian Express Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Galaxy Z Fold 2: What to expect from Samsung’s next foldable phone [Video]

Galaxy Z Fold 2: What to expect from Samsung’s next foldable phone

Samsung will showcase its next-generation Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. The new foldable phone is set to come with a slew of upgrades including design, camera, and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published
The EJ Tech Show: Asus ROG Phone 3 Hands-on | Fastest phone in the world! [Video]

The EJ Tech Show: Asus ROG Phone 3 Hands-on | Fastest phone in the world!

In this episode, Sahil and Sohum share their thoughts on the new Asus ROG Phone 3, the company's ultimate gaming smartphone. It packs in some high-end specs, including the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 11:35Published
Realme 6i with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G90T chipset launched in India [Video]

Realme 6i with 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G90T chipset launched in India

Realme 6i is the company’s latest offering in the budget segment. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel quad camera setup, and a punch-hole 16-megapixel camera. It has two storage options with up..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this

thecyberstack

CyberStack Oppo A53 2020 Budget Midrange Smartphone with 5,000 mAh Battery Also Launched Today in India Starting at ₹12,990… https://t.co/s4soMsdyT1 48 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday launched a new smartphone A53 with triple rear cameras and 90Hz display in… https://t.co/x0eAl8WXRd 1 hour ago

TrendingTech_1

Trendiñg Tech RT @TrendingTech_1: #OPPOA53 launched in India - 6.5imc FHD+ 90hz Punch hole display - Snapdragon 460 SoC - 13+2+2MP triple camera - 5000… 1 hour ago

Dipeshb44859894

Dipesh Bhoir RT @stufflistings: As I leaked earlier, the OPPO A53 has been launched in India in a 6GB/128GB variant as well. Here are the prices. #oppo… 2 hours ago

tech_shout

Technology Shout Oppo A53 2020 Snapdragon 460 SoC with triple rear cameras launched in India: price, specifications https://t.co/Tp6m8NdtWD 2 hours ago

meghnabasu2

Meghna Basu RT @Gadgets360: Oppo A53 2020 with triple rear cameras and a 90Hz display has been launched in India, prices start at Rs. 12,990 https://t… 2 hours ago

phonepagla

Abhijit Seth #TechUpdates 01 OPPO A53 is launched in India. 📱6.5" HD+ display 📲90Hz refresh rate 🔲Snapdragon 460 SoC 🤳16MP | 16… https://t.co/xJWKLbDqt9 2 hours ago

Gadgets360

Gadgets 360 Oppo A53 2020 with triple rear cameras and a 90Hz display has been launched in India, prices start at Rs. 12,990 https://t.co/YDc69EqsHg 2 hours ago