TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer quits company: statement Thursday, 27 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Los Angeles (AFP) Aug 27, 2020



TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said Wednesday he has quit the company as tensions soar between Washington and Beijing over the Chinese-owned video platform. Mayer's resignation comes days after TikTok filed a lawsuit challenging a crackdown by the US government over claims the wildly popular social media app can be used to spy on Americans. TikTok has been at the center of a diplomatic storm bet Los Angeles (AFP) Aug 27, 2020TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer said Wednesday he has quit the company as tensions soar between Washington and Beijing over the Chinese-owned video platform. Mayer's resignation comes days after TikTok filed a lawsuit challenging a crackdown by the US government over claims the wildly popular social media app can be used to spy on Americans. TikTok has been at the center of a diplomatic storm bet 👓 View full article