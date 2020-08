David Marrs First complete dinosaur skeleton ever found is ready for its closeup at last https://t.co/uSuk0BRGxZ #RealDavidMarrs 1 minute ago

Andy Vermaut First complete dinosaur skeleton ever found is ready for its closeup at last https://t.co/owW9AHs2li 29 minutes ago

🐺Wolfx 1 #MuzikkZone🎶 #TeamDollNATURE Co-Founder #TeamDollNATURE 🦕 First complete dinosaur skeleton ever found is ready for its closeup at last! 😯 | .@physorg_com… https://t.co/urhtw4NLPd 40 minutes ago

7thSpace Interactive News: First complete dinosaur skeleton ever found is ready for its closeup at last - https://t.co/0ZyucYTjxo 42 minutes ago

Stephen Calhoun, art First complete dinosaur skeleton ever found is ready for its closeup at last https://t.co/G4gG6blF14 via @physorg_com 56 minutes ago

Leonora Barlis First complete dinosaur skeleton ever found is ready for its closeup at last #SmartNews https://t.co/57h7SQfu4N 57 minutes ago

Rose Dilley RT @temptingfate7: First complete dinosaur skeleton ever found is ready for its closeup at last https://t.co/S0OMu3zHbE #SmartNews 1 hour ago