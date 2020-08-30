Global  
 

SpaceX launches satellite for Argentina into polar orbit

Space Daily Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
SpaceX launches satellite for Argentina into polar orbitOrlando FL (UPI) Aug 31, 2020

SpaceX launched a satellite for Argentina's space agency from Florida on Sunday evening that will monitor weather and agricultural conditions. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with the SAOCOM 1B satellite at 7:18 p.m. EDT from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Clouds that had threatened a delay cleared right before launch time. The Argentine mission was the first polar orbi
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather

SpaceX postpones launch of satellites from Starlink project due to inclement weather 01:10

 The launch of next batch of satellites of SpaceX's Starlink project was postponed on Saturday due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations. According to SpaceX, the next launch could take place on Tuesday, September 1 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Starlink is the next-generation...

