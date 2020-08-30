SpaceX launches satellite for Argentina into polar orbit Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Orlando FL (UPI) Aug 31, 2020



SpaceX launched a satellite for Argentina's space agency from Florida on Sunday evening that will monitor weather and agricultural conditions. A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off with the SAOCOM 1B satellite at 7:18 p.m. EDT from Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Clouds that had threatened a delay cleared right before launch time. The Argentine mission was the first polar orbi


