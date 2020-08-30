Global  
 

Israel releases spy satellite images of Syria's Palmyra

Space Daily Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Israel releases spy satellite images of Syria's PalmyraJerusalem (AFP) Aug 25, 2020

Israel on Tuesday unveiled detailed images taken by a new reconnaissance satellite over the Roman ruins of Palmyra in neighbouring Syria, an Iranian ally regularly targeted by Israeli air strikes. The images are the first to be made public since the Ofek 16 satellite was launched in July, with Israeli public radio reporting it would be used to monitor the nuclear activities of Israel's arch-
