Afghanistan flash floods kill over 100

Terra Daily Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Afghanistan flash floods kill over 100Charikar, Afghanistan (AFP) Aug 26, 2020

Rescue workers in Afghanistan searched Wednesday for survivors of flash floods that killed more than 100 people and destroyed hundreds of houses near Kabul, officials said. Troops pulled dozens of victims from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, after torrential overnight rains fuelled fierce floods that swept through the city. Officials and witness
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Taliban kill four survivors of Afghanistan flash floods

Taliban kill four survivors of Afghanistan flash floods 01:14

 Taliban fighters killed four civilians on Thursday during clashes with Afghan forces in the central province of Parwan, amid rescue work after flash floods claimed more than 150 lives, officials said. Lauren Anthony reports.

