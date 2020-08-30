Afghanistan flash floods kill over 100 Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Charikar, Afghanistan (AFP) Aug 26, 2020



Charikar, Afghanistan (AFP) Aug 26, 2020

Rescue workers in Afghanistan searched Wednesday for survivors of flash floods that killed more than 100 people and destroyed hundreds of houses near Kabul, officials said. Troops pulled dozens of victims from the rubble of collapsed buildings in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, after torrential overnight rains fuelled fierce floods that swept through the city.


