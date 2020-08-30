Oklahoma City nabs $617M to upgrade water utility for Tinker AFB Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Aug 25, 2020



The Defense Logistics Agency awarded Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust a $617.5 million contract Tuesday for ownership, operation and maintenance of the water and wastewater utility systems at Oklahoma's Tinker Air Force Base, according to the Pentagon. The 50-year deal was a sole-source acquisition, using a justification in U.S. code that exempts government contracts from typical com


