Red bricks can be charged, store energy

Solar Daily Sunday, 30 August 2020 ()
Washington DC (UPI) Aug 12, 2020

Chemists at Washington University in St. Louis have developed a method for converting red bricks, the ubiquitous building material, into "smart bricks" that can be charged and store energy like a battery. Scientists published their proof-of-concept paper this week in the journal Nature Communications. "Our method works with regular brick or recycled bricks, and we can make our ow
