Red bricks can be charged, store energy Sunday, 30 August 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Aug 12, 2020



Chemists at Washington University in St. Louis have developed a method for converting red bricks, the ubiquitous building material, into "smart bricks" that can be charged and store energy like a battery. Scientists published their proof-of-concept paper this week in the journal Nature Communications. "Our method works with regular brick or recycled bricks, and we can make our ow Washington DC (UPI) Aug 12, 2020Chemists at Washington University in St. Louis have developed a method for converting red bricks, the ubiquitous building material, into "smart bricks" that can be charged and store energy like a battery. Scientists published their proof-of-concept paper this week in the journal Nature Communications. "Our method works with regular brick or recycled bricks, and we can make our ow 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

