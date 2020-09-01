Raptor Maps Raises $5M for its Solar Lifecycle Management Software Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Boston MA (SPX) Sep 01, 2020



Raptor Maps, a solar software company, announced that it has raised a $5 million Series A, co-led by Blue Bear Capital, Data Point Capital, and Buoyant Ventures. Other participants include notable clean energy investors Congruent Ventures, Powerhouse Ventures, and the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, along with Y Combinator. Raptor Maps solves major growing pains for solar project financ

