Overfishing erased sharks from many of the world's reefs
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Aug 27, 2020
Teams of researchers around the world recently confirmed what many of them suspected - that overfishing wiped out sharks on up to 20% of the world's reefs. A study by the Global FinPrint initiative also confirmed that affluent nations with strict fishing controls, especially the United States and Australia, still have an abundant number of sharks. The global survey of 371 reefs
A woman captured a harrowing scene on camera at the Gulf State Park Pier in Alabama.TikTok user Michaela Hallmark was working at the pier when she looked over at the water and spotted dozens of sharks .She had “never seen so many sharks,” so she decided to take a video.After seeing how close the...