Europe's largest Solar Telescope GREGOR unveils magnetic details of the Sun Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Freiburg, Germany (SPX) Sep 02, 2020



The Sun is our star and has a profound influence on our planet, life, and civilization. By studying the magnetism on the Sun, we can understand its influence on Earth and minimize damage of satellites and technological infrastructure. The GREGOR telescope allows scientists to resolve details as small as 50 km on the Sun, which is a tiny fraction of the solar diameter of 1.4 million km. This is a Freiburg, Germany (SPX) Sep 02, 2020The Sun is our star and has a profound influence on our planet, life, and civilization. By studying the magnetism on the Sun, we can understand its influence on Earth and minimize damage of satellites and technological infrastructure. The GREGOR telescope allows scientists to resolve details as small as 50 km on the Sun, which is a tiny fraction of the solar diameter of 1.4 million km. This is a 👓 View full article