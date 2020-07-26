Oppo F17, F17 Pro launched in India: Price, specs, and other details

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The EJ Tech Show: Reviewing the Oppo Enco W11 True Wireless Buds



In this episode, Sahil and Sohum take a look at Oppo's Enco W11 true wireless earbuds. They offer a bunch of features at a budget price point, making them a hot contender in the TWS segment. The W11.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:12 Published on July 26, 2020

Related news from verified sources Oppo F17, F17 Pro price, specs, launch details leak: Here’s all about the devices

Indian Express 1 week ago





Tweets about this