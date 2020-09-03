Chinese bus offers new evidence of airborne virus spread; Wuhan re-opens all schools

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources US Intel: Wuhan Kept Beijing Out Of The Loop For Weeks When COVID-19 Hit Humans



The US intelligence community has not yet been able to tap into all sources of information on the origins of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. However, CNN reports intelligence officials say officials.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago Covid update: 2 more ministers infected; plane crash testing; USA schools



From two more Union ministers testing positive, to hospital staff preventing a suicide bid by a patient - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. After Union Home minister Amit Shah and.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:32 Published on August 8, 2020 Concerns about school bus safety



There's another concern about reopening schools during the pandemic - what to do with school buses? With poor air circulation and no room to social distance, health officials are worried busses will.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:49 Published on July 31, 2020

Tweets about this