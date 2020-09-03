Cargo ship with 43 crew and 6,000 cows sank off Japan in typhoon: survivor
Thursday, 3 September 2020 () Tokyo (AFP) Sept 3, 2020
A cargo ship carrying 43 crew and about 6,000 cows sank at sea after transmitting a distress signal during a typhoon off Japan, according to a survivor rescued by the country's coast guard. The Gulf Livestock 1 issued a distress call in the early hours of Wednesday from a position 185 kilometres (115 miles) west of Japan's Amami Oshima island. Late Wednesday, coast guard rescuers located
