True size of prehistoric mega-shark finally revealed Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Swansea UK (SPX) Sep 04, 2020



A new study led by Swansea University and the University of Bristol has revealed the size of the legendary giant shark Megalodon, including fins that are as large as an adult human. There is a grim fascination in determining the size of the largest sharks, but this can be difficult for fossil forms where teeth are often all that remain. Today, the most fearsome living shark is the Gr

