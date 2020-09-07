Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bolsonaro slams 'cancer' of environmental NGOs

Terra Daily Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Bolsonaro slams 'cancer' of environmental NGOsBrasilia (AFP) Sept 4, 2020

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has slammed environmental NGOs as a 'cancer' and denounced what he said was an international conspiracy accusing him of being responsible for devastating Amazon wildfires. "You know that NGOs don't have a voice with me. I am firm with these people, but I can't kill this cancer that most NGOs are," Bolsonaro said during his regular Facebook broadcast on Thurs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air [Video]

Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air

Before Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast directly, area residents were regularly exposed to high levels of toxic air pollution. Pollution has been linked to increased levels of cancer and respiratory..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:34Published

Tweets about this