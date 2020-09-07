Bolsonaro slams 'cancer' of environmental NGOs

Monday, 7 September 2020 () Brasilia (AFP) Sept 4, 2020
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has slammed environmental NGOs as a 'cancer' and denounced what he said was an international conspiracy accusing him of being responsible for devastating Amazon wildfires. "You know that NGOs don't have a voice with me. I am firm with these people, but I can't kill this cancer that most NGOs are," Bolsonaro said during his regular Facebook broadcast on Thurs
Before Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast directly, area residents were regularly exposed to high levels of toxic air pollution. Pollution has been linked to increased levels of cancer and respiratory..