Bolsonaro slams 'cancer' of environmental NGOs Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Brasilia (AFP) Sept 4, 2020



Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has slammed environmental NGOs as a 'cancer' and denounced what he said was an international conspiracy accusing him of being responsible for devastating Amazon Brasilia (AFP) Sept 4, 2020Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro has slammed environmental NGOs as a 'cancer' and denounced what he said was an international conspiracy accusing him of being responsible for devastating Amazon wildfires . "You know that NGOs don't have a voice with me. I am firm with these people, but I can't kill this cancer that most NGOs are," Bolsonaro said during his regular Facebook broadcast on Thurs 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Why We Don't Know How Much Dangerous Crud Hurricane Laura Blew Into The Air



Before Hurricane Laura hit the Gulf Coast directly, area residents were regularly exposed to high levels of toxic air pollution. Pollution has been linked to increased levels of cancer and respiratory.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this

