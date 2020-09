Uber says will be 'zero emissions' by 2040 Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington (AFP) Sept 8, 2020



Uber said Tuesday it intends to become a "zero emission platform" by 2040 and will seek to have all its rides by electric vehicles by 2030 in the United States, Canada and Europe. The global ride-hailing giant said it was taking the initiative to help fight global climate change by reducing automobile emissions. "The world is at a critical juncture, and we all have a role to play. Uber i