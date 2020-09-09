After highest virus increase yet, Iraq warns it may 'lose control' Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Baghdad (AFP) Sept 4, 2020



Iraq on Friday recorded its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, prompting authorities to warn hospitals may "lose control" in the coming days. According to the Iraqi health ministry, 5,036 new coronavirus infections were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of cases across the country to 252,075, of which 191,368 had recovered, but 7,359 had

