Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After highest virus increase yet, Iraq warns it may 'lose control'

Terra Daily Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
After highest virus increase yet, Iraq warns it may 'lose control'Baghdad (AFP) Sept 4, 2020

Iraq on Friday recorded its highest single-day rise in Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, prompting authorities to warn hospitals may "lose control" in the coming days. According to the Iraqi health ministry, 5,036 new coronavirus infections were confirmed on Friday, bringing the total number of cases across the country to 252,075, of which 191,368 had recovered, but 7,359 had
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this