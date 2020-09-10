Hong Kong activist charged under archaic sedition law Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hong Kong (AFP) Sept 8, 2020



A prominent Hong Kong democracy activist on Tuesday became the first person to be charged with sedition since the city was returned to Chinese rule as authorities widened their pursuit of critics in the financial hub. Democracy campaigner and radio DJ Tam Tak-chi appeared in court on Tuesday facing five counts of "uttering seditious words" under a rarely used colonial-era law.


