You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources The Underwater ISS? Designs For Underwater Research Station And Habitat Are Unveiled



Could this be the ocean's equivalent to the International Space Station?. Aquanaut Fabien Cousteau and industrial designer YVES BÉHAR are envisioning the world's largest underwater research station,.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on July 24, 2020

Tweets about this