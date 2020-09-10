Pentagon announces $17.4M in contracts under Defense Production Act
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Aug 21, 2020
The Pentagon announced contracts totaling $17.4 million on Friday to retain contractors' workforce capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. All were ordered under the Defense Production Act Title III, which provides the president with broad authority to support, through economic incentives, essential domestic industrial resources involved in national defense and homeland security requ