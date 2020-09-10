Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pentagon announces $17.4M in contracts under Defense Production Act

GPS Daily Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Pentagon announces $17.4M in contracts under Defense Production ActWashington DC (UPI) Aug 21, 2020

The Pentagon announced contracts totaling $17.4 million on Friday to retain contractors' workforce capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. All were ordered under the Defense Production Act Title III, which provides the president with broad authority to support, through economic incentives, essential domestic industrial resources involved in national defense and homeland security requ
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military [Video]

Pentagon Report Reveals The Unnerving Shopping List Of The Chinese Military

Amid increasing tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, China is trying to at least double its number of nuclear warheads in the next decade. According to a new Pentagon report..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:39Published
U.S. will cut nearly 12,000 troops from Germany [Video]

U.S. will cut nearly 12,000 troops from Germany

The United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany, reducing U.S. troops there from some 36,000 to 24,000, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday. Among the U.S...

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this