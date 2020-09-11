New small satellites to rendezvous with binary asteroids Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Boulder CO (SPX) Sep 11, 2020



Boulder CO (SPX) Sep 11, 2020

CU Boulder and Lockheed Martin will lead a new space mission to capture the first-ever closeup look at a mysterious class of solar system objects: binary asteroids. These bodies are pairs of asteroids that orbit around each other in space, much like the Earth and moon. In a project review on Sept. 3, NASA gave the official go-ahead to the Janus mission, named after the two-faced Roman god.


