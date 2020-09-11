Global  
 

New small satellites to rendezvous with binary asteroids

Space Daily Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
New small satellites to rendezvous with binary asteroids

CU Boulder and Lockheed Martin will lead a new space mission to capture the first-ever closeup look at a mysterious class of solar system objects: binary asteroids. These bodies are pairs of asteroids that orbit around each other in space, much like the Earth and moon. In a project review on Sept. 3, NASA gave the official go-ahead to the Janus mission, named after the two-faced Roman god.
