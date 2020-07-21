Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Puerto Rico Reopening Beaches on Saturday Amid Drop in Coronavirus Cases

VOA News Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Also set to reopen: casinos, gyms and movie theaters
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus In Maryland: Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases [Video]

Coronavirus In Maryland: Hospitalizations Drop, State Surpasses 111K Confirmed Cases

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland decreased as the state surpassed 111,000 confirmed cases, new data released by the Department of Health Saturday morning shows.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:24Published
It’s Not a Big List, But Here Are Some of the Few Tourist Destinations That Allow Americans [Video]

It’s Not a Big List, But Here Are Some of the Few Tourist Destinations That Allow Americans

Americans aren’t welcomed everywhere right now given that the country leads the world in coronavirus cases, but Veuer’s Justin Kircher has some popular destinations where U.S. passport holders can..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:20Published

Tweets about this