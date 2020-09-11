Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Female python, 62, at St. Louis Zoo lays 7 eggs, seemingly without male

FOXNews.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The python, which has no name, had not been near a male python for almost two decades.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Octopus puts on a display of color and texture change [Video]

Octopus puts on a display of color and texture change

An octopus in Papua New Guinea gives a scuba diver a stunningly close look as he shifts colour and texture. Octopus are highly intelligent creatures with complex brains that allow them to do some..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:33Published

Related news from verified sources

Elderly ball python lays eggs 'without male help'

 The 62-year-old ball python has not been with a male in over 15 years, according to Saint Louis Zoo.
BBC News


Tweets about this