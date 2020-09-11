Female python, 62, at St. Louis Zoo lays 7 eggs, seemingly without male

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Octopus puts on a display of color and texture change



An octopus in Papua New Guinea gives a scuba diver a stunningly close look as he shifts colour and texture. Octopus are highly intelligent creatures with complex brains that allow them to do some.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:33 Published on July 15, 2020

Related news from verified sources Elderly ball python lays eggs 'without male help' The 62-year-old ball python has not been with a male in over 15 years, according to Saint Louis Zoo.

BBC News 3 hours ago





Tweets about this