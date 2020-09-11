Global  
 

Software upgrades for Beidou to continue

Friday, 11 September 2020
Software upgrades for Beidou to continueBeijing (XNA) Aug 07, 2020

Designers of China's Beidou Navigation Satellite System will keep upgrading software on Beidou satellites to improve their capabilities and maintain technological advantages, according to a key figure in this program. Lin Baojun, a chief designer of Beidou's third-generation satellite, said at a news conference in Beijing on Monday that once a satellite is launched, it is virtually impossi
