Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tech News Today, September 15: Redmi 9i launched in India, starts at Rs 8,299

Indian Express Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Unlock 4: Indian Railways to run 80 more special trains from today

Unlock 4: Indian Railways to run 80 more special trains from today 02:15

 Indian Railways will be running 80 more special trains from Saturday. The booking for these special trains started from September 10. The announcement was made by Railways Ministry on its official Twitter handle. These special trains will be fully reserved trains. These trains will be in addition to...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Equity gauges end flat amid gloomy investor sentiment [Video]

Equity gauges end flat amid gloomy investor sentiment

Equity benchmark indices closed at near-flat levels on September 11 as investors remained cautious about adverse news flow of Covid-19 vaccine trials, simmering India-China geopolitical tensions and a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published
Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut’s Office In Bandra Demolished By BMC [Video]

Daily Punch: Kangana Ranaut’s Office In Bandra Demolished By BMC

Actress Kangana Ranaut fulfilled her promise to the Maharashtra government and returned to Mumbai today amidst tight Y category security. But while she traveled the BMC officials made a big move and..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:27Published
Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News [Video]

Actor Kangana Ranaut compares Mumbai to PoK as BMC demolishes her office structures | Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut compared Mumbai to PoK and even Pakistan today as a civic team demolished alleged illegal structures at her office in the middle of her massive row with Maharashtra's ruling Shiv..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:34Published

Tweets about this