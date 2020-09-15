|
Without otters, Alaskan reefs more vulnerable to urchins
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Washington DC (UPI) Sep 10, 2020
Keystone predators provide ecological equilibrium, a kind of stability that allows ecosystems withstand sudden changes. Without them, the effects of climate change are more severe. That's the case off the coast of Alaska's Aleutian Islands, where coral reefs and kelp forests have been left vulnerable to climate change and sea urchin predation in the absence of the Aleutian sea otter, ac
|
|
|
You Might Like
Tweets about this